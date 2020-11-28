1/
Joan Arlene Smart
Smart, Joan Arlene Passed away peacefully at Champlain Manor, Orillia on Monday, November 23, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Smart. Loving and devoted mother of Karen McLeod (Bill). Proud grandmother of Brian McLeod (Steph), and the late Bradley McLeod; great-grandmother of Aiden and Helena. Dear sister of Doreen Burgess (Lorne). Joan will be dearly missed by her nephews Ian and Steven, and niece Sheree, family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID restrictions a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Following Joan's wishes memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Bruce and Bradley through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia (705)327-0221. Tributes are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 28, 2020.
