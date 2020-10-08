Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Hospice Huronia - Tomkins House, Penetanguishene. Joan McConnell of Midland, formerly of Elmvale, in her 90thyear, beloved wife of the late Douglas McConnell. Treasured mother of Jim (Dawn), Ross (Bobbie) of Midland and Robert (Colleen) of Orangeville. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Scott and Kyle McConnell, Jeremy Prahl (Lindsay) and Joshua Prahl (Jay), Ryan and Chad McConnell, and her great-grandchildren Rowan and Cameron Prahl. Predeceased by her brothers Tommy and Gibb Simons, and sister-in-law Doris (Lloyd Widdes). Aunt Joan will be dearly missed by her nieces Dawn Biddle of Trenton and Marilyn Theriault of Dartmouth, NS, and her nephew, the late Brian Widdes (Karen) of Aldergrove, BC. After leaving the farm, Joan spent her career as a caring and dedicated medical receptionist for Drs Patchell and McKenzie at their Elmvale offices. For many years she was an active member of Wycliffe Anglican Church in Elmvale and Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd in Wyebridge. She will be remembered as a kind soul who always had time for conversation and a smile. A private family service will be held at Lynn-Stone Funeral Home followed by interment at Elmvale Cemetery. The family is grateful for the exceptional care provided and compassion shown by the staff at Hospice Huronia - Tomkins House. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Huronia - Tomkins House would be truly appreciated. Messages may be sent to Joan's family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com