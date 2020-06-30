It is with sad hearts that we mourn the unexpected passing of our dear sister Joan. She will be missed by her siblings Bev (Joe), Bonnie (Wayne), Janice (Jim), Cindy (Jim), Kathy, Colleen (Gary), Maureen (Tony), Danny. Joan will be missed by her loving caregiver and partner of over 35 years Rick Brodeur, daughters Tracy (Paul), Connie (Steve), her grandsons Dustin (Amanda) and Jeffrey and her three great granddaughters Lyla, Ella and Maddy and stepdaughter Jenny (Sean) and family. She will also be missed by sister-in-law Gail, water sisters Gerry (Bob) and Dawn as well as her friend of over 40 years Fran and her many nieces and nephews. Joan has joined her brother Bruce, sister Linda and parents Daniel and Leona Smart in heaven as well as Uncle James, Aunt June, Aunt Doll whom Joan was especially close to. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She loved to cook and bake for the many family get-togethers over the years. She also loved playing bingo and card games. She was quick-witted and made us laugh uncontrollably all the time. She also loved Tim Horton's, anyone that knew her can attest to this. She always found a way to get you to stop there on the way to bingo or anywhere you were going. Joan's greatest gift was showing her love of family and friends. People may remember her from her years of work at the Roma. She is with her departed family now and they have welcomed her with open arms. Love you Joan and miss you with all our hearts. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



