Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
Joan Donaldson

Joan Donaldson Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Tuesday February 25, 2020, in her 70th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Donaldson. Loving mother of Michelle (Will) and Tyler. Loved grammie of Dannielle and Liam. Dear sister of John (Denise), Melanie (Mark), Maureen (Len), Danny and predeceased by David. Sister-in-law of Kathleen and Sandra. Joan will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 28, 2020
