It is with great sadness and an extreme sense of loss that we announce the passing of Joan (nee Clifton) Drysdale on July 4, 2020. Joan leaves behind a legacy of love, loyalty, generosity and success, enriching the lives of all those who knew her. Devoted wife and partner to her loving husband of 67 years, Doug. Beloved mother to her three children, Doug, Donna (late Pat Crowley), and Diane (Dave Anderson). Joan was exceedingly proud of her grandchildren: Jack (Heather Woods) and Kathleen (Elliott Blackmore) Crowley; Serena, DJ (Tamika Marks-Grant) and Andrew Drysdale; William, Marnie and James Anderson. She particularly cherished the very special relationship she had with her eldest niece, Kathryn (Clifton) Henrich. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Nellie (nee McKean) Clifton, and brothers Bob and Jack. Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Joan married her high school sweetheart on Valentine's Day in 1953. They raised their family in Don Mills and relocated to live full time at their family home on Drysdale Tree Farms just outside of Barrie in 1980. Joan and Doug have treasured the many friends they have made throughout the years in Toronto, Simcoe County and Port Charlotte, Florida. Joan was a highly competitive member of the Avonlea, Weston and Cookstown curling clubs and an accredited Curl Canada coach. A born leader, Joan was involved in a wide variety of organizations such as the Tec-We-Gwill Women's Institute, the Community of Christ, the Broadlands Home and School Association, the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Canadian Cancer Society. Her favourite charity was Camp Quality, a national charitable organization devoted to providing free camp experience and year-round programming for children with cancer. An excellent hostess, Joan's home was always open to guests...and her pies were legendary! The family wish to thank their many friends and relatives for the kindness and support that they have provided throughout Joan's illness. Heartfelt gratitude is extended to Dr. Gannon, the nurses of 2 North at GBMH, and the entire staff at both Tiffin House retirement residence in Midland and Tomkins House hospice in Penetanguishene. Joan will be dearly missed by extended family and friends. Family will gather at a later date for a Celebration of Joan's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Quality - Southern Ontario: campquality.org/camps/southern-ontario/