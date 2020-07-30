Born in Collingwood on December 25, 1930 passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Campbell House. Joan was predeceased by her husband Donald Pollard and son Steven Pollard. She will be deeply missed by her children Kathy Jeffery, Karen Plater (Andrew) and Kent Pollard (Rebecca). She will be forever cherished by her grandchildren Justin Pollard (Ellen), Chris Jeffery (Margaret), Jessica Pollard (Caleb), Katelyn Hurst (Bobby), Rachel Pollard (Brian), Nathan and Sean Plater; great-grandchildren William, Grayson, Norah and Avery. Joan was a charter member of the Kinette Club of Collingwood, longtime volunteer at the Collingwood G&M Hospital, and former member of the Anglican Church Women. The family wishes to extend thanks to Dr. Gregg Bolton, Dr. Carola Elkhuizen, Dr. Jesse Guscott, Dr. Kate McLachlin, the many outstanding medical and support staff members of Hospice Georgian Triangle and the Collingwood G&M Hospital for the care of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. All services have taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Collingwood Hospice Georgian Triangle or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital in Joan's memory. Friends may visit Joan's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com