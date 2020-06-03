Passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side at Grove Park Home on May 27th 2020, two days shy of her 88th birthday. Predeceased by husband Dan McFadden and loving daughters Diane (Mike) Hillyer and Judy Gow. Her family meant the world to Joan and she was the devoted and loving Mother of Gord (Deb) Gow, Al (Sue) Gow, Gary (Patty) Gow, Bill (Tammy) Gow, Rob (Deb) Gow and Linda McFadden. Proud grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 16. Dear sister of the late Harry (Betty) Squibb. Joan will be always remembered by her many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Joan's quiet and calm demeanour spoke volumes and she left her positive mark on many over the years. Her love, patience, wisdom, guidance and bright smile will be greatly missed. The family would like to give special thanks and recognition to the amazing staff at Grove Park Home, who cared for Joan so compassionately and thoughtfully during her time with them. She was very comfortable and content there and we know that we could not have found better hands to place her in than yours. You made her feel like part of the family and the care, kindness and unwavering support shown, especially over the last days, will be forever remembered and appreciated. At Joan's request there will be no visitation or funeral. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Grove Park Home would be welcomed.



