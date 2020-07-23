1/1
Joan HOUGH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Don Hough. Loving mother of David (Gayle) and Stephen. Cherished grandmother of Gregory, Emily and Tyler. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved