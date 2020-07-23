Joan HOUGH

Peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Don Hough. Loving mother of David (Gayle) and Stephen. Cherished grandmother of Gregory, Emily and Tyler. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 23, 2020.