It is with heavy hearts that the family of Joan Akerman announce her passing, at the age of 88. She was surrounded by her loved ones as she passed on to a better place. She is predeceased by her husband Howard of 67 years, daughter Heather (Shaun, Kim, Carrie) and grandson Michael. She is survived by her children Frederick and Gail (Erin, Lindsey), Douglas (Christopher, Amy, Tracey, Mandi), Kenneth and Claudette (Mitchell, Emily), Bonnie and Dave (Sydney, Brandon, Camryn), Bryan and Maria (Mathew and Samantha). She will be lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren. Joan was the oldest of nine children, Norma (Pat), Roger, Leonard (Patsy) Joyce (Martin), Wayne (Joyce), Patrick, Michael (Yvette), and Cathy (Harvey). Joan had the toughest job in the world— a mother, and had many children from another mother! She will forever be remembered for having a big heart, forever caring, forever sharing and always giving. Joan loved to travel, was a talented artist and crafty. There was no denying she had a passion for genealogy and photography. If you have a caring heart Joan asked that in lieu of flowers, to please donate to the Wendat Foundation. Her family also asks for donations in her memory to the Alzheimer's Society. Thank you all for your support and best wishes. Please carry on mom's legacy to share and care. A celebration of her life will be held at later date.The Akerman family and the funeral home would like to extend a deep heartfelt apology for those who were not able to attend the visitation due to the restrictions needed to help prevent spreading the COVID-19 virus. Arrangements entrusted to the Salon Funéraire -Penetanguishene - Funeral Home
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 26, 2020