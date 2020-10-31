1/1
Joan Lucinda Jane (Faris) Nichols
Passed away peacefully at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Robert (predeceased 2019) who together were blessed to celebrate over 60 years of marriage. Joan, will be sadly missed by her three sons: Scott (Sharon) of Kitchener, Ian of Oro Medonte and Todd of Oro Medonte. Proud grandma of Matthew (Sophie), Rebecca (Taryn), Jordan, Bradley, Alexandra and Bobbie (Jessica) and great-grandchildren Iris and Sonny. Dear sister of Delford (Audrey) both predeceased, Ronald, Marilyn Rayburn (Everett) and Deborah Hahn. Private arrangements have been made. In Memory of Joan, donations would be appreciated to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Sick Children's Hospital and can be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705) 325-2231. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
