Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Joan, beloved wife of the late James Franklin. Loving mother of Mike Franklin of Orillia, Dan Franklin of Orillia and Gaye Klein (Warren) of Woodland Beach. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Franklin (Mark McLean) of Innisfil. Proud great grandmother of Jackson. Joan is predeceased by parents, Frank and Mae Groome, sisters, Daisy Wilson, Carrie Sigurdson, Ethel Groome and Helena Hofer; and brother George Groome. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Joan moved to Orillia and started her career as an occupational instructor at Edgar in 1968, receiving her 25 year plaque in 1993 and retired at age 65 in 1996 after 28 Years of employment. She was actively involved with the Westmount United Church where she made life long friends. She loved the Toronto Blue Jays, playing bridge, spending time in her garden and seeing her daughter and granddaughter Danielle's horses. She was always organizing her next trip. She traveled extensively when she was young staying in a camper trailer to after retirement on bus and cruise ships with her friends and granddaughter Danielle. She especially loved her family and was always arranging family gatherings for every occasion. The family regrets that services must be postponed until further notice. If desired, memorial donations to the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfunealhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020