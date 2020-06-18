Died peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood in her 71st year. Joan of Collingwood, beloved wife of James Hawton for over 53 years. Loving mother of Shelley Swannell, Kelly (Andy) Bailey and Dave Hawton. Cherished grandmother of Ashley (Jim Fries) Swannell, Travis (Devon Twigger) Swannell, Dylan Swannell, Denver (Jessica) Bailey, Mackenzie Bailey (Mike), Blair Hawton (Jessica) and Alicia Hawton. Dear great grandmother of Jason and Marissa Grimoldby. She enjoyed spending time with his family playing horseshoes and darts at the Collingwood legion. She will be missed but never forgotten. Cremation has taken place and interment is taking place at Lavender Cemetery, Clearview township. Arrangements entrusted Chatterson Funeral Home - 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made under Joan's name to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Hospital Georgian Triangle - Campbell House. The family would like to take this time to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory of Joan, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 18, 2020.