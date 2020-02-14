Home

Joan Purchase

Joan Purchase Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Seniors Complex, Alliston on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Purchase. Loving mother of Brenda (John), Dave (Ellen), Gary (Leanne). Joan will be sadly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 14, 2020
