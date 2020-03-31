|
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, after a long battle with cancer on March 24, 2020 at age of 74. Joan was predeceased by her parents Mabel (nee Burchell) and Albert Robitaille, she was raised by her aunt + Mildred Robitaille and then by + Ed and + Beatrice Robitaille. Joan was a walking saint, her daily life was a challenge from the loss of her mother in childbirth, to her battles with cancer, but Joan never lost her faith and she always smiled. She worked for over 40 years with Canada Life Assurance Company. Joan will be greatly missed by her cherished friends Pat Kaus, Louis and Deirdre Marchildon and their family, David and May Whyte and their family and by Terri Dale. Joan will also deeply missed by her loving Godson Sean Owen. In keeping with Joan's faith, the Rite of Christian Burial will be held in the spring at St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Cemetery. A special thank you to amazing people who cared for Joan during this difficult time. To Dr. Pinto and all the staff of the palliative care unit at GBGH, to Kerry Berhalter-Whalen and the staff at the LHIN, to Deacon Tim, and all her friends and neighbours, who were always there for her, especially Pat, Deirdre, May, Terri, Roy and Janine. Memorial donations in Joan's honour may be made to Hospice Huronia or the Canadian Cancer Research Society. Donations and messages of sympathy may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 31, 2020