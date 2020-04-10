Home

Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
Shunk, Joan Passed away peacefully at Extendicare in St. Catharines on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. In her 81st year, Joan Marguartte Shunk (nee Lizotte), loving mother of Greg, Mavis Gray and Wanda (Don Jessome), loved Noni of Jordan, Dylan, Aaron, Angel, Jenessa (Dan) and Bethany. Dear sister of Bernice (Herb Drover). Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by one brother and six sisters. Joan's family wish to thank nursing staff and care attendants at Extendicare for their attention and care. Due to the health crisis, a graveside service will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery, Orillia. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 10, 2020
