It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Joanne Helen Lediard (Allison) age 77 at Hospice Simcoe. Survived by Jerry, her husband of 62 years. Loving mom to Diane (Ron) Fulton, Gravenhurst; Sandra (Steve) Grant, Barrie; and Jerome of Mississauga. Gramma to: Rob (Jennie), Stephanie (Josh), Greg, and Kristina (Chad). Great gramma to Carson, Ashton, Mason, Brayden and Jackson. Gramma-Joanne to Mya and Brody. Dear sister of William (Ruth) Allison of Aberfeldy. Cherished aunt of many nephews and nieces, Joanne was a kind, happy spirit who loved her home and garden. She cared deeply for friends and family alike and will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Many thanks to Dr. Mills and staff; Home & Community Care; St Elizabeth; Hospice Simcoe; Royal ProResp and the great staff at RVH. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in May. Memorial gifts, if desired, may be made "In Memory of Joanne" to the Barrie Food Bank or Hospice Simcoe.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 7, 2020