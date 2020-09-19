1/1
Peacefully at her home in Orillia on September 14, 2020 at the age of 75. Joanne was predeceased by her husband Ronald Nicholson. Loving mother of Sheryl Benson (Scott) and Scott Fraser (Jackie), stepmother to Kelly Nicholson (Al), Carolyn Hartman, and Bobby Nicholson (Elise). Loving Nana to Lauren, Nicole, Erin, Mackenzie, Jordan, Owen, Abby, Aidan, Karly and Liam. Beloved sister to Hugh MacMillan (Nancy) and aunt to Kate (Kristal) and Drew (Coral). She will be missed dearly by her dog, Daisy who was her constant companion. Predeceased by her parents Donald and Irene MacMillan (nee Hesp). Joanne came to Orillia about 25 years ago and integrated herself into the community immediately, getting her real estate licence, becoming involved with the Curling Club, and many other service clubs supporting her community. She enjoyed her gardening and has always been an animal lover, and spending time walking on the TransCanada Trail with Daisy. Words cannot describe how deeply she will be missed by all that knew her. Visitation will take place at Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595, on Saturday, September 26th from 1-3 p.m. A private service will take place afterwards. The family will understand if you don't come due to the Covid concerns. Due to current world events, social distancing, and wearing of face masks while in the building is mandatory. Please enter from the front entrance off of Coldwater Street. In memory of Joanne, donations may be made to the Ontario SPCA Orillia and are greatly appreciated by the family. To view the funeral service live stream, visit Carson Funeral Home YouTube channel. If you have issues tuning in please call the funeral home for assistance. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 19, 2020.
