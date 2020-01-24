|
Jocelyne Hoare (nee Gariepy) of Port McNicoll Ontario peacefully left the body on the 21st of January 2020, at age 61. She was able to stay in her own home cared by her loved ones. She accomplished too many good works in this life to list out here, but will be missed tremendously. Jocelyne is survived by her Husband (of nearly 40 years) - Andy Hoare; daughters - Renee Degenhardt, Erin Leece and Shauna Hoare; Grandsons Adam and Finn Leece; and her siblings Paul, Michel, David, Richard, Louise and Julie Gairepy. The family thanks all of our family and friends who have supported us in order to make Jocelyne's care at home possible. We couldn't have done it without you all. She will be enthusiastically welcomed back for whatever her next adventure may be. In accordance with her wishes, a celebration of life will be set at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. In lieu of flowers donations to Way to Happiness Foundation would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 24, 2020