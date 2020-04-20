|
Passed away peacefully at Leacock Care Centre, Orillia on April 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Johanna, the beloved wife of the late Lee-Jan Wafelbakker. Loving mother of Elisabeth Cadiou (James), Barbara Alexander (John), Barend-Jan (Bob) Wafelbakker (Kim). Loving Oma to Sacha (Paul), Clayton, Sam, Ben, Samara, Mattea. Loving Omi to Sienna and Jocelyn. Her warm smile, grace and elegance will be sadly missed by all. Born and raised in the Netherlands, Ans was the third eldest of 14 children and twin to her identical sister Dorrie. After World War II, Ans moved to London England where she trained and worked as a Nurse at Hammersmith Hospital. In 1956 Ans emigrated to Canada, where she met Lee-Jan Wafelbakker, the love of her life, who, co-incidentally was from her same home town in the Netherlands. Ans and Lee-Jan settled in Orillia and raised their three children there. Ans loved her family more than anything and always looked forward to the next birthday, dinner party or celebration, where a warm smile and hug was sure to greet you. Ans loved a good game of cards, with Bridge and Canasta among her favourites, often playing into the wee hours of the morning. As smart as she was kind, Ans was equally at home in the office of her local stockbroker or sitting bedside with patients as a longtime volunteer with Hospice Orillia. Ans' family would like to thank the staff at Leacock Care Centre for taking such good care of Mom, your kindness and dedication did not go unnoticed. Burial has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish, donations to Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital or Hospice Orillia or a would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 20, 2020