1/1
Johannes "John" De Jongh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johannes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Life starts out a blank canvas. Through journeys, colours are added. On October 1, 2020, John added the final colour to his creation. For 89 years, John added his colours by making people laugh, adventuring, building, tinkering, collecting, clocks, classical music, puzzling, chocolate and Pindakaas, talking about vroeger, talking in general, his expressions, reflecting and always being dependable. John was married to Leny for 62 years and together they loved, supported and cared for each other. John loved his daughter Ingrid with whom he had many adventures, his son-in-law Steve with whom he could have great talks and his favourite grand children- Quinn and Paige with whom he shared his wisdom and adored immensely. Husband, Dad and Opa, John's unique take on life was just like him...one of a kind. Never goodbye but until we meet again...Dag Piet! Xxoo To sign John's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved