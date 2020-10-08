Life starts out a blank canvas. Through journeys, colours are added. On October 1, 2020, John added the final colour to his creation. For 89 years, John added his colours by making people laugh, adventuring, building, tinkering, collecting, clocks, classical music, puzzling, chocolate and Pindakaas, talking about vroeger, talking in general, his expressions, reflecting and always being dependable. John was married to Leny for 62 years and together they loved, supported and cared for each other. John loved his daughter Ingrid with whom he had many adventures, his son-in-law Steve with whom he could have great talks and his favourite grand children- Quinn and Paige with whom he shared his wisdom and adored immensely. Husband, Dad and Opa, John's unique take on life was just like him...one of a kind. Never goodbye but until we meet again...Dag Piet! Xxoo To sign John's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com