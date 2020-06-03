(Former Owner of Square Boy Pizza Tottenham) After a courageous battle with cancer, John passed peacefully at his home, with family by his side on Saturday May 30, 2020. Jack Cochrane at the age of 81 years, beloved husband of Jean Cochrane (nee: Babineau). Loving father of David (Bernice), Robert, Paul (Sheila), and Lori-Ann (Kevin Hollingshead). Dearly loved grandfather of Kayla (Steven), Krista (Dylan), Hayden, Kailen, Ashley (Connor), Justin (Adriana), Brendan, Jordan and great-grandfather of Lyric, Rydic, Cain, and Allan. Sadly missed by his siblings George (the late Rachel), James (Arlene), and Anna (the late James Figgens). Forever in the hearts of his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. For those who wish, donations to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Newmarket, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home Tottenham. Cremation will be held. In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Gathering will be planned at a time when we can once again gather in groups. Jack's family encourages his loved ones and friends to watch this website for more information on details of when we can come together to Celebrate his life. Everyone is encouraged to show their support to the family by leaving written tributes and condolences in the tribute section of the funeral home website. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 3, 2020.