John Anthony "Jack" COCHRANE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Former Owner of Square Boy Pizza Tottenham) After a courageous battle with cancer, John passed peacefully at his home, with family by his side on Saturday May 30, 2020. Jack Cochrane at the age of 81 years, beloved husband of Jean Cochrane (nee: Babineau). Loving father of David (Bernice), Robert, Paul (Sheila), and Lori-Ann (Kevin Hollingshead). Dearly loved grandfather of Kayla (Steven), Krista (Dylan), Hayden, Kailen, Ashley (Connor), Justin (Adriana), Brendan, Jordan and great-grandfather of Lyric, Rydic, Cain, and Allan. Sadly missed by his siblings George (the late Rachel), James (Arlene), and Anna (the late James Figgens). Forever in the hearts of his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. For those who wish, donations to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Newmarket, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home Tottenham. Cremation will be held. In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Gathering will be planned at a time when we can once again gather in groups. Jack's family encourages his loved ones and friends to watch this website for more information on details of when we can come together to Celebrate his life. Everyone is encouraged to show their support to the family by leaving written tributes and condolences in the tribute section of the funeral home website. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved