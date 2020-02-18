|
Passed away at Collingwood General & Marine Hospital on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by son Michael Wilson, step-daughters Bonnie Watt, Sherrie Peddle and brother-in-law Leith Bowhey. Lovingly remembered by children Terence (Lisa) Wilson and Timothy Wilson. Grandchildren Madeline and Jacob Wilson. Step-children Danny (Ella) Briggs. Step-grandchildren Cindy Stout, Jonathan (Selena) Stout, Kimberlyanne (Warren) Thoms and Christopher Watt. Step-great-grandchildren Aaron Stout and Connor Thoms. In-laws Vernon (Lorraine), Ian, Patrick, Andrea and Larry Bowhey and 'The Breakfast Crew'. Celebration of Life will be held at Jack's home in Collingwood Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 18, 2020