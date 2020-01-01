|
|
Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Georgian Bay General Hospital on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 103. Loving husband of the late Margaret Butwick, beloved father of Carol (Chuck) Quenniville, Debbie Bond, Nancy (Paul) Dutton, Bruce (Kim) Butwick. Cherished grandpa of Roy, Cindy, Gary, Brent, Sherri, Jason, Stacey, Matthew, Chris, and Justin. Will be deeply missed by 20 great grandchildren. John is survived by his brother Albert Butwick. John is predeceased by his daughter Joyce Cowan, son Bobby Butwick, granddaughter Melanie, brother Charles Butwick and sister Mary Short. A Celebration of Life will be held at Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Memorial donations to Askennonia Centre would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.