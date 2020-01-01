Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson Funeral Homes J.H. Lynn Chapel
290 First Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N9
(705) 526-6551
Resources
More Obituaries for John Butwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Butwick

Add a Memory
Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Georgian Bay General Hospital on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 103. Loving husband of the late Margaret Butwick, beloved father of Carol (Chuck) Quenniville, Debbie Bond, Nancy (Paul) Dutton, Bruce (Kim) Butwick. Cherished grandpa of Roy, Cindy, Gary, Brent, Sherri, Jason, Stacey, Matthew, Chris, and Justin. Will be deeply missed by 20 great grandchildren. John is survived by his brother Albert Butwick. John is predeceased by his daughter Joyce Cowan, son Bobby Butwick, granddaughter Melanie, brother Charles Butwick and sister Mary Short. A Celebration of Life will be held at Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Memorial donations to Askennonia Centre would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -