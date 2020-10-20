Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on October 17, 2020, in his 88th year. Predeceased by his wife Marion (2013). Beloved father of Bob (Pam), Heather (Jeff), and Julie (Steve). Loving Papa to Jennifer, Jeff, Devyn, Olivia, Ashley and the late Will (2013). Great-grandfather to Evelyn and brother to Bill (Donna) of Barrie, and Dick (Edith, 2015) of Milton. Jack will be missed by all, including his extended family of nieces, nephews and dear friends. A private family service will take place in the future, along with a celebration of life at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. If desired, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre or to the Bruce Trail Conservancy and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com