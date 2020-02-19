Home

Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
John Clifford Bell


1940
John Clifford Bell Obituary
Owner of Bell's Maple Park Passed away at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital on Sunday, February 16 2020. John C. Bell of Wasaga Beach in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Marjorie Bell (nee Brown). Loving father of Kevin (Crystal) of Collingwood and Jennifer (Charles) of Wasaga Beach. Proud Papa to Matthew, Owen, Emily and Naomi. Dear son of the late James Sidney & Mabel Bell (nee Kidd). Brother of the late James Bell (Carole) of Midland, Carol Ann (Robert) Rawson of Burlington, Ronald Bell (Sharon) of Penetanguishene, and Marion (Alan) Spence of Pickering. Brother-in-law to Heather (David) Mitchell of Howick, Brian Brown (Madeline) of Hemmingford, Sylvia (Ron) Ismond of Ottawa, the late Eleanor Baird of Calgary, Margaret (Elton) Robertson of Howick, Florence (Gerald) Ellerton of Hemmingford, the late Kenneth Brown (Hazel) of Sussex, the late Irma (Keith) McPherson of New Dundee, the late Eileen (Alan) Campbell of Hemmingford, the late Albert Brown (Marjorie) of Howick, the late Hazel (Eldon) Myatt of Malone, the Late Howard Brown of Wasaga Beach, the late Dorothy (Kenneth) Campbell of Hemmingford, the late Edwin Brown (Lenora) of Howick, Ruby (Earl) Middlemiss of Huntington, and the late Alice (Archie) Wilson of Ormstown. Uncle John will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Lynn-Stone Funeral Home in Elmvale from 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral service in the chapel on Sunday, February 23 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow the service. Donations to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation for the Emergency Department and ICU would be appreciated. Spring interment Elmvale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 19, 2020
