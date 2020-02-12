Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeClair Cremation Centre
357 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3M7
(705) 527-8955
Resources
More Obituaries for John Axten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David Axten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John David Axten Obituary
Passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Georgian Bay General Hospital in his 53rd year. Predeceased by his father Don Axten. John is survived by his mother Theresa Axten, his brothers Mike (Barb) and Brian (Karen). John will be missed by his nephews Lee Axten-Kretowski and Devin Axten and niece Laurel Axten. The family wish to thank the staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital for the excellent care and support that was provided for John. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada and Community Living Huronia in John's memory are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -