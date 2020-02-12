|
Passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Georgian Bay General Hospital in his 53rd year. Predeceased by his father Don Axten. John is survived by his mother Theresa Axten, his brothers Mike (Barb) and Brian (Karen). John will be missed by his nephews Lee Axten-Kretowski and Devin Axten and niece Laurel Axten. The family wish to thank the staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital for the excellent care and support that was provided for John. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada and Community Living Huronia in John's memory are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 12, 2020