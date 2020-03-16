Home

Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
John David "Johnny B" Beettam

John David "Johnny B" Beettam Obituary
Passed away suddenly on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. At the age of 47 John will be fondly remembered by his son Drew Lucas and daughter Thea Carman Beettam along with her mother Kathleen Wildman. Adored son of Norma (Bill) Bulmer and Bob (June) Beettam. Dear brother of Anne (Steve) Russell, Donna Thomson (Bevan Guy), David Beettam, Adam (Stacy) Beettam, Bobby Beettam and step-brother of Gordon (Barb) Bulmer and Wade (Siony) Bulmer. John will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Friends and family were received at NORTHWEST BARRIE UNITED CHURCH, 464 Ferndale Dr. N., Barrie, Ontario L4N 7X7, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Memorial donations to Northwest Barrie United Church would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 16, 2020
