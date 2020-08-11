73, of Barrie, Ontario, passed away on August 3, 2020 from Cancer. Don was born at Mount Dennis Toronto. He graduated from Banting Institute of Toronto. Don worked as a Funeral Director, serving Toronto, Collingwood and Burlington for a number of years before retiring. Being a humanitarian, Don wrote a book (The Truth About Funerals). He was also actively involved in working and volunteering at Habitat for Humanity in Barrie. Don is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Anne Smith, and father, John Walker Flynn. Don is survived by his daughters, Kelly Flynn (Director of Piece) Myamar, Jennifer Flynn McMann (V.P. Alberta Red Cross), granddaughters, Frieda and Maive, grandsons, Archer and Beck, the Murphy family in Huntsville, and other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Margaret's of Scotland Anglican Church, Barrie, in September 2020 (date to be set later). Memorials may be given to St. Margaret's of Scotland, Barrie, or Habitat for Humanity. Don wished to extend his sincere thanks to Rev. Simon Bell, Dr. C. Spence, Dr. Shannon Reed, Dr. B. Morris, Nurse Robin, Bishop Ralf Spence, Jennifer, Doug Bates, Lequita and Garn, Christeen, Pat Kelly, John and Sue Thompson, Rosanna and Patrick Clark. Condolences may be through www.barriecremationcentre.com