John Edward William Charles "Big John" 1958 - 2020 Passed peacefully after a prolonged illness on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital with his son by his side. Survived by his son Kalen Charles. John will be dearly missed by his brother Mark (Rhonda), his niece Leeann and fondly remembered by many. Predeceased by parents Raymond and Anne Charles and sister Elizabeth. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation and The Canadian Cancer Society
are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca