John Frederick DUGGAN
Passed away surrounded by his loving family at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of over 50 years to Joanne (nee Marchand). Cherished father of Jennifer Beer, Jill James (Maurice) and Janice Duggan (Wayne Morrison). Devoted Poppa of Quinton, Brooklyn, the late M.J. (1999), Mackenzie, Jaden and Evan. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Twila Duggan. He is survived by his sisters Lynda Bertram (Dave) and Shelley Edgar (Terry). He will be fondly remembered by his brother/sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and especially his best buddy Mike St. Amand and his grand-dogs. John was a familiar face at the N.S.S.R.C. as a veteran volunteer providing support to the Midland Flyers (Junior C). He will also be missed as a long time member of the Midland Golf and Country Club, since 1979. A private graveside service at St. Ann's Cemetery, Penetanguishene and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
