John Frederick Henry
Henry, John Frederick of Innisfil - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, at the age of 70. John passed away peacefully surrounded by his family following a short battle with COVID-19. John will be missed by his wife, Anne; son, Jeff (Jen); daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren Charlotte and Landon; brother, Angus (Linda); nephew's Dave (Julie) and Rob (Kim). A formal service will not be held. If desired, donations can be made in John's name to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Foundation or Hospice Simcoe. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service
19 Ross Street
Barrie, ON L4N 1E8
(705) 734-7616
