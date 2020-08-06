1/
John Geddes Deadman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home after many years with C.O.P.D. on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Isabel Deadman( nee Drury). Loving father of Linda (Emil), George (Joedy), Cathy (Wayne) and Donna (Dave). Dear grandfather/papa/gramps to Crystal, Tanya, Jason, Chris, Alex, Joe, Kaiden, Isabella and 12 great-grandchildren. John was born and raised on the 3rd Line of Tosorontio Township. John was an Electrician for 36 years at Base Maintenance on CFB Borden and was a life long member of the Loyal Orange Lodge. A Private family service was held at Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. Interment Glencairn Cemetery. The Deadman family wish to thank dad's caregiver Pam, C.C.A.C., St. Elizabeth Nurses and Dr. Swarbreck for the care and compassion shown to him during his difficult years.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved