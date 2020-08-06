Passed away peacefully at home after many years with C.O.P.D. on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Isabel Deadman( nee Drury). Loving father of Linda (Emil), George (Joedy), Cathy (Wayne) and Donna (Dave). Dear grandfather/papa/gramps to Crystal, Tanya, Jason, Chris, Alex, Joe, Kaiden, Isabella and 12 great-grandchildren. John was born and raised on the 3rd Line of Tosorontio Township. John was an Electrician for 36 years at Base Maintenance on CFB Borden and was a life long member of the Loyal Orange Lodge. A Private family service was held at Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. Interment Glencairn Cemetery. The Deadman family wish to thank dad's caregiver Pam, C.C.A.C., St. Elizabeth Nurses and Dr. Swarbreck for the care and compassion shown to him during his difficult years.