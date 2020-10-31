1/1
John Henry Bolton
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at King Place Retirement Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 89. Dear father of Paul (Dianne), Julie (Marty), John and Richard. Loving grandfather of Glen, Andrew (Deanne), Danielle (Sandy), Michael, Amanda (Graham), Laura (Hank), Isabelle and Bodhi. Great-grandfather of seven great-grandchildren. Survived by his brothers Ronald and Michael Bolton (Jane). Predeceased by his parents Audrey and Henry Bolton, and siblings Paul, Norman, Barbara and Diane. Sincere thanks to all of the staff at King Place, Bayshore Nursing and Paramed for taking such wonderful care of John over the past few years and especially during the last few weeks. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
