It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Henry Quesnelle on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 53. Born in Midland, Ontario on November 25, 1966 to Brenda Anstey and the late Richard Quesnelle Sr. Step son to Ronald Anstey and Nora Quesnelle. John is survived by his common-law wife Joan Windross, his son Derek (Karrie) and daughters Tonya (Keith), Sonya, and Amy (Derek). Grandfather to Mason, Shaelene, Alexis, Domonic, Trinity, Logan, Mylee, Dean and Sam. John will be remembered by his siblings Rebecca (Tyler), Richard, Christine (Jason) and Sherry. John had a large extended family with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him and will miss him dearly. Memorial donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation are greatly appreciated. www.jdrf.ca
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca