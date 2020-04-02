Home

(Deputy Mayor of Ramara Township; Member of Brechin & District Lions Club; Member of the Knights of Columbus, Beaverton Chapter) Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe (Barrie) on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 74 years. John O'Donnell of Brechin, beloved husband of Kathleen Mary (nee Healy). Loving father of Neil and his wife Sue and their sons Conor and Rogan, and Deanna and her daughters Ailah and Aynsley. Dear brother of David and his wife Joanne, Gerard (predeceased) and his wife Claudia, and Mary Leah McIntaggart and her husband Raymond. Brother-in-law to John Healy (June), Shirley Healy (Bernard predeceased), Margaret Mulvihill (Murray), Therese Flanagan (Tony), Terry Healy (Linda), Gerald Healy (Linda), Paul Healy (Fatima), Rita James (Bill), Darcy Healy (JoAnn) and Dianne Hunter (Roy). John will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Due to the current outbreak, a Private Family Interment to take place and a Memorial Mass & Reception will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to either Mariposa House Hospice (Orillia) or Hospice Simcoe (Barrie). Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -