It is with deepest sadness that the family of John "Murray" Jellifo announce his passing on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years of the late Mary Jellifo (nee Harvey). Cherished father of Helen McGuire (Dave), Sheila Littlejohn (Bruce), John Jellifo, Maureen Charlebois (Stephan) and Martin Jellifo (Lara). Treasured grandpa of Brian (Carly), Sarah (Cody), Meagan (Jay), Melissa (Tyler), Stephen, Klayton, Jeff (Emily), Murray, Lindsay, Nicole and great-grandpa to Ella. Loving son of the late Joe and Julia Jellifo and brother of the late Florence Kaus, Edna Berger and Marietta Emory. Beloved Uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews. Murray was born and raised in Victoria Harbour, Ontario and lived most of his adult life in Toronto, Richmond Hill and Nobleton. As an Electrician, Murray worked at the CP Rail for 35 years and led many electrical projects across the Province. He was a very proud father/grandfather and loved sports and was an avid hockey player, swimmer, hunter and fisherman. Murray and Mary and their loving family enjoyed many summers at Georgian Bay and getting Ice Cream at Picnic Island. Murray was a kind man and was loved by all who had the good fortune to meet him. He had a huge heart and would give you his shirt if you needed it. He loved telling stories and spending his weekends collecting treasures. Earth has lost an amazing man but his gentle soul will live forever in Heaven. His kids and grandkids now have two Guardian Angels to watch over them. Thank you dad for being an amazing father and for making a positive difference in the lives of others; you will be forever missed!



