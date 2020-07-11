1/1
John Joseph Smith
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John Joseph Smith on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 92 years, on his beloved family farm in Rathburn. He leaves his much loved wife of 66 years Marion (nee Denne) and his daughter Dianne (Rick) and son David (Ruth). Grandchildren Nathan (Trish) Inch, Justin Inch (predeceased), Grayson (Meghan) Inch, Mason (Carmen) Inch, Cory Vanderveen and Keziah (Dennis) Pilger. Fondly remembered by Melissa (Jeff) Ormesher and Cathy Dodson. John adored his grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. They kept him young at heart and he was always eager and took the time to play and join in on a little mischief as well. He was the "Fun" in all our lives. John was born June 20, 1928, son of the late John and Alma Smith. Brother to Charles (Olive) (both predeceased), Jim (predeceased) and sister-in-law Helen, sister Theresa Duffy (predeceased) and Anna (Berle) McDonnell (both predeceased). Survived by his youngest brother Frances (Carol) with whom he recently shared a very special trip back to their origins in Ireland. John was loved by his brother-in-laws Reg (Mable) Denne (both predeceased) Wallace (Anne) Denne (both predeceased) and his special sister-in-laws Myrt Reynolds (Don predeceased) and Rene (Tom) Smith who offered much support in his final days. John was loved and respected by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Special thank you to our Bayshore and Para Med Angels, Dr. Stokreef and his team for all your loving care. You take the good with the bad; smile when your sad; love what you've got and remember what you had! Cremation has taken place. A Private Family Service to be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 11, 2020.
