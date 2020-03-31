|
September 30 1945 - March 27 2020. John passed away peacefully, after a brief battle with cancer, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family. Left behind wife of 53 years, Margaret, son Wayne (Cherianne), and two daughters Chris (Scott), and Angie (Eric). Loving Grandfather to Kyle, Curtis, Brittany, Aaron, Devin, Courtney, Cherie and Paige and eight great-grandkids. He was a proud member of the Georgian Bay Steam Engine Club for over 50 years. Very regarded in his field, he could restore those engines to perfection. As the collection grew larger, he became the owner, operator and curator of the self-proclaimed "Everett Museum." John was always a selfless and giving man, who taught us that making a buck was not the main goal of life. He was an Electrician by trade, operating his own business, Veldpaus Electric. He turned the lights on for so many of us, and we'll continue to leave a light on for him. A date for John's Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham. 905-936-3477. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 31, 2020