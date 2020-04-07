Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for John LETWINUK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John LETWINUK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John LETWINUK Obituary
Passed away at his home on Gloucester Pool with family at his side on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (September 2017). Loving father of Cindy Crawford and Sheila Letwiniuk. Loved grandfather of Christine (Kyle), Katrina (Abdul), Caity (Dave), and Bianca (Dante). Survived by his sister Anne and by brothers Peter, Mike, Alex, and George. Will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Steve, Bill, and Paul and by his sisters Mary and Doris. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current health situation, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at St. John's Anglican Cemetery, Matchedash and a reception will be held following the service at a later date and will be announced. The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Lobsinger, nurses and personal support workers for their care and compassion shown to John. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of John may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of the R.C.L. Branch #270, Coldwater and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -