Passed away at his home on Gloucester Pool with family at his side on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (September 2017). Loving father of Cindy Crawford and Sheila Letwiniuk. Loved grandfather of Christine (Kyle), Katrina (Abdul), Caity (Dave), and Bianca (Dante). Survived by his sister Anne and by brothers Peter, Mike, Alex, and George. Will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Steve, Bill, and Paul and by his sisters Mary and Doris. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current health situation, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at St. John's Anglican Cemetery, Matchedash and a reception will be held following the service at a later date and will be announced. The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Lobsinger, nurses and personal support workers for their care and compassion shown to John. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of John may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of the R.C.L. Branch #270, Coldwater and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020