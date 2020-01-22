Home

John "Jack" Mackay

Passed away at his home Monday, January 20, 2020. Loving husband of Diane Carpenter. Loved dad of Laura and predeceased by Douglas. Loved granddad of Daniel and Emily. Predeceased by his siblings Margarette, Mary, Don, Sandy, Gordon and Frank. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to the Alliston and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre 705-435-3535.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 22, 2020
