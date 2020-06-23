John McIntaggart
Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in his 65th year. Cherished brother of Douglas and Katherine. Predeceased by his parents John and Angelina. Fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. A graveside service has taken place. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.penetangfuneral.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 23, 2020.
