It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John "Mike" McManee on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. Mike was in his eightieth year. Mike was survived by his loving wife Joanne (de Groot), his daughters Nancy (Brian), Cathy, Jennifer (Clay) and Alison, his sons John, Matthew (Rebecca) and Anthony, and his grandchildren Maggie and Nicky. Mike was born in in Hamilton on April 9, 1940. He worked for forty years (less a day) at Stewart Wholesale, and upon retiring from there he opened "The Fry Guy". He built that business for 20 years before passing on to his son Matthew. Mike was a dedicated father. He enjoyed playing golf, pool, darts and telling an endless list of jokes. He loved the Leafs and Raptors and hated the Argos and making poutine. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Memorial donations in Mike's memory may be made to the Mental Health Association or to the COPE Service Dogs and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com.
