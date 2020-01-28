|
After a short illness, John passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 20, 2020 in his 75th year with his wife and daughters at his side. He is survived by wife Sonya 29 years, sister Judy Lesage (Bernie), sister-in-law Nanci, son Jason Vaughan, daughters Miranda Faulds (Stuart) and Dawn Callaghan (Jason Case) and niece Jessica. He is also survived by grandchildren Lindsay Saunders (Tim), Kyle, Heather, Blake, Kailyn, Drew and Karter and great-grandchildren Ty and Lukas. Predeceased by parents Barbara, Jack and Vera Vaughan, twin brother Dave, sister Kathy Bell and son Curtis. As per John's wishes no funeral service will be held and cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in the spring for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to CMHA Simcoe County would be appreciated. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 28, 2020