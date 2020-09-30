1/
John MURPHY
John Murphy September 6, 1927- September 27, 2020 With full hearts, the family of John Murphy announces his passing at Matthews House Hospice on Sunday September 27, 2020 in his 94th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Bernice (Ellison). Cherished father of Darlene (John), Lynn (Paul) and Jack (Shannon). Loving grandpa of Matthew (Marisa), Megan (Marco), Andrea (Ryan), Christopher (Anita), Tyler, Todd, Jake, Mikayla and Cole. Proud great grandpa of Luca, Maddux, Oaklyn and Jack. Dear brother of Isobel and Dorothy predeceased by Helen, Ruth, Arthur, Howard, Frances, Ronald and Donald. John will be sadly missed by his sister-in-laws, Jean and Isabel, nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation will be held at the W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria Street East, Alliston From 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Funeral Service to be held at 11 am on Thursday October 1, 2020. Interment at Alliston Union Cemetery. If desired, donations to Matthews House Hospice, Alliston would be appreciated. Due to the current restrictions of Covid-19 mandates, a limited number of people are permitted in the funeral home at any given time. Face masks are required to attend visitation and funeral service please call the funeral home at 705-435-5101 to arrange an appointment time for visitation www.thomasfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 30, 2020.
