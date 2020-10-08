John Murphy

We would like to thank our family, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy and support during Dad's passing. The food, flowers, cards and generous donations were greatly appreciated. Our sincere thanks are extended to the staff and volunteers at Matthew House Hospice. Your compassion, understanding and guidance given to our family will never be forgotten. Thank you to Reverend Kim, Deacon Pam, Crucifer Dorothy and organist and soloist Jonathan for a service that reflected Dad's love of his church community. To all the grandchildren, thank you for so lovingly capturing the essence of your Grandpa through your readings and eulogies. Thank you to John Earle and team of John Thomas Funeral home for your care and service. Darlene, Lynn and Jack



