John "Jacob" NICHOLSON
1991-12-12 - 2020-08-18
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Jacob Nicholson of Orillia and Little Current on August 18th, at the age of 28 years. Loving father of Brooklyn, Bennett and Keyton. He will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his mom and stepdad, Dianne and Trevor Esquimaux; dad John (Bud) Duffy and big sisters, Selina Nicholson (Cameron), Sarah Duffy, Simone (Santos) Guerrera. Loving Grandson of Bob and Elsie Nicholson. Uncle "Incredible" to Ellie, Kade, Thayson, Talia, Rocco, Blaise, Etta and as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Special friend of Hailey Lovelace. Jacob will be greatly missed by all of his family and his many friends. Jacob's infectious smile and huge heart will never be forgotten. A true Montreal Canadien's fan, he enjoyed sports, fishing, and playing the guitar. It is rare to meet a person with a heart like Jacob's. He will be remembered for the unconditional love he had for others. We will cherish our memories of Jacob and hold them close in our hearts. Love you Boo. Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at the Aundeck Omni Kaning Community Centre starting at 2:00 p.m. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks must be worn and social distancing must be respected.

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 27, 2020.
