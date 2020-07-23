Dobinson, John Robert Suddenly on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital in his 79th year. John, beloved husband soulmate of the late Marion(Irvine). Loving father of Beth (John) and John (Sharon). Grandfather of Lance, Kristopher (Shannon) and Jesse (Jessica). John is survived by his brother Lance (Linda). Fondly remembered by Nicole and his nieces and nephews. John was a kind, spontaneous, caring soul, living life to the fullest. He had the strength of several men, hands of steel, and never back down from anything, taking everything at face value. He was a phenomenal mobile crane operator since 1968, and was able to operate any piece of equipment with skill. Member of Local 793 since 1971. John had many skills, including being a police officer from 1962-1964 in Essa TWP. He loved his family dearly and was always there helping in any way he could. He will be dearly missed. "Remembering you is easy, I do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away" Family and friends will gather for an inurnment at the Stayner Union Cemetery Niche on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 am. Remembrances to the Sixth Line Church, Stayner would be appreciated by the family. To sign John's Book of Memories please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com