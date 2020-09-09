1/1
John RYCHEL
After a brief illness, it is with great sorrow we announce the passing of John Rychel on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Mary Jane and two grateful sons John and Andrew. John will be best remembered for his of love of fishing and particularly golf. He especially enjoyed people whether it be with the survey team at Blue Mountain, hosting guests with Mary Jane at their home in Oakville and Collingwood or simply spending time on the golf course with his friends. Born in Toronto on November 27th 1940. John is predeceased by his mother Annie (nee Leschuk) and his elder brother Carl. After raising two boys in Oakville he and Mary Jane moved to Collingwood in 2002 where John quickly developed a great fondness for his new community. John is survived, and will be greatly missed, by Mary Jane, his devoted wife of fifty-five years. Caring sons John and Andrew, his loving daughters-in-law Samantha and Robin. Along with his admiring grandchildren Sophie, Maddie, Ryan and Emily. Extended family and travelling companions Mike and Wendy O'Neill. Finally, he will be fondly remembered by friends in Toronto, Oakville, Collingwood and beyond. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. A memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital or Campbell House Hospice. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of John, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
