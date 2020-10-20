1/1
It is with breaking hearts that we announce the passing of John McTavish at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital because of COVID-19. Cherished husband of Laurie Pfaff for 36 years. Loving father to Scarlett and "dog-father" to Clementine. Dear brother of Sue Rueckwald (Blaine), twin Bill McTavish (Fran) and Bob McTavish (Jan). Beloved uncle to Trevor, Kate, Kim, Rebecca, Cindy, Martha and their families. John graduated from Sir Adam Beck Collegiate Institute in London Ontario. He spent over three decades in Collingwood and Orillia during which he enjoyed photographing the beauty and birds of Muskoka. A kind, generous and gentle man with a twinkle in his eye, John was Santa to thousands of children. He will be missed by so many. Be safe, be kind to each other, take a walk in the woods or by a pond and remember him. A visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia on Saturday, October 24th from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 20, 2020.
